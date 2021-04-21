Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

