Zacks: Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.26. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,302,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

