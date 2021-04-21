Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $378.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $387.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.