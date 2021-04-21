Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post sales of $108.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $143.03 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $222.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $426.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $530.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.19 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $628.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

