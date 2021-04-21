Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

