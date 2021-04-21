Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.02. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

