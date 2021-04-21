Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Adient posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,428. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

