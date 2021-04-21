Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.34 billion. BRP posted sales of $916.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

