Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.83 Million

Analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce $27.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.17 million and the highest is $29.61 million. HEXO reported sales of $16.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $109.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.94 million to $111.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.20 million, with estimates ranging from $136.19 million to $184.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HEXO has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $639.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

