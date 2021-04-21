Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

