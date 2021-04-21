Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.