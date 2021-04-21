Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

MMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after acquiring an additional 681,415 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $826.72 million, a PE ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.