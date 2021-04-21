Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $512.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.43 million. MYR Group reported sales of $518.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,916,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

