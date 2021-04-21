Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Brokerages predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $35.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.17 million and the lowest is $34.61 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

SLRC stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of -153.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

