Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

