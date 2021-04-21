Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $361.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the lowest is $359.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $335.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,740 shares of company stock worth $9,578,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

