Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexa Resources.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.