Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $503.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

