Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,011. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.