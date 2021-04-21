Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 188.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

