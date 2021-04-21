Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.88 ($117.51).

FRA ZAL opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Wednesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €85.82 and a 200 day moving average of €87.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

