Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €97.00 ($114.12) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.88 ($117.51).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.66. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

