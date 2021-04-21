Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Zalando stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Zalando has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15.
