Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Zalando stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Zalando has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

