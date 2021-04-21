Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Zalando has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

