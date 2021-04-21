Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Zalando has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.