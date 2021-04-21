Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 243,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,170,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

About Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

