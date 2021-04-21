Zap (ZAP) One Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Zap has a market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00067498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00094530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.34 or 0.00671543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.12 or 0.08012470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.