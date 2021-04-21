ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.45

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $206.81 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00094222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00663579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.00 or 0.07223444 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

