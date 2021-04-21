ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $21,788.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $21,788.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.89 or 0.00445779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00165371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00204024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,175,454 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

