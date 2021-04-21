Zcoin Price Hits $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.86 or 0.04363088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $935.09 or 0.01715058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.06 or 0.00478816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.04 or 0.00713540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.00553511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00445746 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00251413 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

