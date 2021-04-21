ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $643,656.79 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,456,722 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.