ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $211,523.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $211,523.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

