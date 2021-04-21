Zen Protocol Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $3,632.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

