Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.70 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,861,335 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.