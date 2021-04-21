ZEON Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $34.07 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

