ZeroSwap Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00094254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.19 or 0.00672457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.33 or 0.07308258 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

