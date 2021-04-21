ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Tops $265,972.26 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 75% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $265,972.26 and approximately $712.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.35 or 0.06771993 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.