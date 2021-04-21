Zilla Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,199.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $398,981.58 and approximately $6,199.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.