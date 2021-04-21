ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,166.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $33,166.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

