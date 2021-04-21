ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 789,846 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

