Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $845,784.74 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $322.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,256. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.67 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.