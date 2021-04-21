ZPER Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075647 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003409 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.