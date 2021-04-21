ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0023 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $51.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

