Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 43,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $451,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,775,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.