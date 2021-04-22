$0.03 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. LightPath Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

LPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

