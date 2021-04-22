-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 3,869,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $907.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

