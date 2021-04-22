-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 2,206,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $908.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.92.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.