$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.00. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

ROAD opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.