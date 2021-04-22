$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 6,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

