$0.19 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 18,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,110. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

